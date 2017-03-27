West Brom U23s end dreadful streak with first win since October

Albion’s under-23s have won their first game since October, overcoming Norwich City with a 2-1 win at their Walsall training ground.

Seventeen-year-old Callum Morton, who was brought to the club from Yeovil Town earlier this year, scored his first goal for the under-23s to give the Baggies a 19th-minute lead.

The young striker, who has impressed head coach Tony Pulis in training, peeled off his man before lifting a deft finish around Canaries keeper Jake Hallet.

Benny Ashley-Seal brought Norwich level soon after, pouncing on hesitation within the Baggies back-line before sweeping the ball past Jack Rose.

And the game was heading for a draw until five minutes from time when defender Jack Fitzwater was pulled back in the box.

Eighteen-year-old Alex Bradley converted the resulting penalty to end James Shan’s 16-game winless streak with the youngsters.

It leaves the Baggies ninth in Division Two of Premier League 2, eight points off the play-off places with just three games left to play.

ALBION: Rose, Fitzwater (c), O’Shea, Melbourne; Chambers (Wilding 70); Bradley, Harper, Edwards, McCourt (Clayton-Phillips 45); Morton (Pierce 88).