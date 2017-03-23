Jonas Olsson promises to return to West Brom for 'proper farewell'

Jonas Olsson has promised Albion fans he will return to The Hawthorns to say a 'proper farewell'.

The long-serving centre-back has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the Baggies this week in order to join Swedish side Djurgarden IF ahead of the Swedish season in ten days' time.

Albion's players who are not on international duty are back in training today but Olsson is already in Stockholm to complete his move to his new club.

It ends nearly nine years of association with Albion after more than 250 appearances for the club, but the 34-year-old reassured supporters that he would be back.

"It's all happened so quickly I've not had chance to say a proper farewell to so many people," said Olsson. "I will be back at the first chance to do that. But I'm really grateful to the club for helping me sort out this transfer.

"I still feel I have a few good years in me but such is the quality of the competition at Albion for places in my position, it was getting harder and harder to see a first team opportunity.

"Albion has been and will always be a huge part of my life and it is great to feel I am leaving it in such a strong position."

Baggies boss Tony Pulis took time out of his holiday to pay tribute to the long-haired Swede and confirmed he would always be welcome back at The Hawthorns.

“I wanted to wish Jonas the best of luck as he starts a new phase in his career and a new step in his life,” said Pulis.

“I thanked him for his loyalty and effort on my watch. He is a super competitor and terrific professional.

“He will always be looked on with great respect by everyone at West Bromwich Albion and he will always be welcomed back here while I’m in charge.”