IRA victim's father furious at Martin McGuinness tributes from West Brom's James McClean

The father of a soldier murdered by the IRA has condemned comments by West Bromwich Albion winger James McClean describing Martin McGuinness as a hero.

The Republic of Ireland player posted a picture of himself arm in arm with the former IRA commander on Instagram with a tribute following Mr McGuinness’ death.

He praised the 66 year old as a friend who had done so much for Irish people.

McClean also revealed that the ex-Sinn Féin leader would send him text messages wishing him luck before games.

But Des Davies, whose 19-year-old son Robert was killed at Lichfield city railway station after he and two other off-duty soldiers came under fire by Republican paramilitaries in June 1990, described the player’s remarks as sick.

The 69 year old, of Pontarddulais, near Swansea, said: “I think he must be off his head. It is sick. To make comments like these and the fact that he is plying his trade in The Midlands and earning his money there is beyond belief.

“The people of Lichfield have always been brilliant to us and kept in touch. I think it is disrespectful to make these comments when so many people from Birmingham and Lichfield – people who have had loved-ones killed by the IRA – are West Bromwich Albion supporters.

“Personally, I hope Martin McGuinness rots in hell.

“It is disgraceful that Martin McGuinness is being praised while we have our own soldiers who could still face prosecution for Northern Ireland. He has stopped so many people from getting the truth and justice.”

Private Davies, of the Royal Regiment of Wales, had been training at Whittington Barracks and was waiting for a train to Birmingham to return home to Wales when he was killed.

There is a plaque and walkway at the station commemorating his life. No-one was ever brought to justice and attempts to extradite the suspects to Britain were abandoned following the peace process.

Paying tribute to McGuinness online, Derry-born McClean wrote: “Not only was he a hero of mine, someone I looked up to, a man that has done so much for Irish people and Irish people’s freedom right to the very end. He was also a good friend and someone I had the pleasure of having a good relationship with. A man I met so many times, I had the privilege to share many a great conversation with, a man that always texted me before games wishing me luck.”

Albion

West Bromwich Albion declined to comment on McClean’s remarks.

The 27 year old has previously courted controversy by refusing to wear a playing shirt with the Poppy and for turning his back on the England flag while the national anthem was playing on a tour to the US.

His remarks sparked anger amongst Express & Star readers and football fans.

Commenting on the E&S website, BaggiesMark1968 said: “We need this guy out of our club now, no messing just get shut of him.”

Heath Hayes Baggie said: “So McGuinness texts McClean to wish him luck before a game. Pity he didn’t text all the unfortunate people he blew up to give them a chance to escape up before he detonated his bombs.”

Burnley Baggie said: “The guy is a PR disaster. We cannot be seen to support a man with his political views.”