Farewell Jonas Olsson: West Brom stalwart returning to Swedish football

Albion have mutually agreed to terminate Jonas Olsson's contract three months early to allow the long-serving defender to return to Swedish football.

The 34-year-old leaves after nearly nine years at the club to join top-flight Swedish side Djurgården IF on a two-year contract after meeting with his new club's representatives in Stockholm this week.

Albion agreed to terminate the remaining months of his contract so he could join his new club in time for the start of the Swedish season in ten days time.

It marks the end of an era the Baggies, who bought the imposing Swede from Dutch side NEC back in the summer of 2008 for just £800,000 with a possible £360,000 in add-ons.

A warrior at the heart of defence, Olsson played an integral role in transforming Albion from a ‘yo-yo’ club into an established Premier League outfit.

He made a total of 253 appearances, of which just eight were as a substitute, and scored 14 goals. But he's struggled for minutes this season and has only played in one league game in 2017.

After that game against Tottenham he fell behind Craig Dawson in the pecking order at centre-back and with Tony Pulis bringing in Marc Wilson on loan from Bournemouth in January, the Baggies have enough options in defence to see them though the rest of the season.

Director of Football Administration Richard Garlick said: “We have huge respect and admiration for Jonas at the club and were always ready to help him if he felt that was what he would like to do.

“Jonas had the opportunity to go to play in Sweden and the last thing we would do is stand in the way of that. We were happy to co-operate and we wish him all the very best for the future while recognising his enormous contribution to the club’s growth and development.”

Fellow centre-back Gareth McAuley is expected to sign a new 12-month extension on his contract when he returns from international duty.

Garlick is still thrashing out a couple of minor points with McAuley's representatives but both sides are confident a new deal will be completed soon.