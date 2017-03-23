Ally Robertson: West Brom critics have been shut up

Fair play to Darren Fletcher for laying into the critics who suggested Albion were already on the beach.

It was ‘disrespectful’ to question this group’s professionalism considering all season they have proved just how professional they are.

The performance against Crystal Palace was under-par, granted, but you’re allowed to have an off-day every now and then and there was plenty of effort at Goodison Park where Albion were simply outplayed by a better side.

All season this team has played as a unit, has fought for each other, and they did the same against Everton and they will continue to do the same until the season ends.

You could see in their body language that those two defeats hurt, but not as much as the comments that followed.

As footballers, you understand your ability may be scrutinised or compared to others better than you, but the one thing that is really painful is when supporters start to question the effort you put in.

This team is one of the hardest-working units in the league and the running statistics that Tony Pulis likes to trot out every now and then back that up.

Fletcher, for what it’s worth, is never guilty of giving anything less than 100 per cent. He’s started roughly 80 league games in a row for this club now and when has he ever slackened off?

Although I disagree with the notion the team had downed tools, in actual fact those comments seemed to have a positive impact on the the team and spur the players on to another level against Arsenal, when they put in their best performance of the season.

They’ve got a great chance to get to 50 points now and I’m sure they’ll do their damnedest to get there.

If they replicate Saturday’s display they should have no trouble. The Gunners may have had all the ball but we were by far the most dangerous side and by far the most exciting side too.

Tony Pulis really did a number on Arsene Wenger. He sat back and invited Arsenal ont o Albion before breaking at speed and putting them under pressure.

Some will argue we should see more of the ball at home, but if anyone was in control of the game it was us.

We’re never going to be the most beautiful team in the world, but there’s an art to those set-pieces and I bet every supporter of every other club wishes they were as good at corners as we are.

We’ve got a few difficult games coming up but that scalp should give the team the confidence to come back from Old Trafford and Vicarage Road with something to show for their efforts.

We now need less than one point per game to reach that 50-point mark and I fully expect them to get there.