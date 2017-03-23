Albion outlook: West Brom fans have their say on Arsenal and being on a beach

Take a look at our weekly Albion outlook, where Baggies fans give their say on all the happenings at West Brom.

Andy Floyd, 24, Sedgley

What an emphatic win. I certainly didn’t see that performance or result on the horizon but Albion certainly proved they’re not on the beach just yet.

It’s a real shame we couldn’t produce the same level of display against Crystal Palace or Everton in previous weeks, otherwise many of us would currently be dreaming of a European tour.

I think special mentions should be given to James McClean and Craig Dawson. What McClean lacks in quality, he always makes up for in sheer hard work and endeavour. He didn’t stop running all game and showed the Arsenal XI what an honest and committed performance looks like.

And you can’t ignore Dawson’s contribution either. The Gunners’ defending at corners was beyond diabolical but Dawson’s movement in the area was first class.

Moving away from Saturday’s victory, it’s brilliant to see Jake Livermore rewarded for his fine form since joining the club in January.

Like many other Baggies fans I was somewhat underwhelmed with his arrival, having lost out to Everton for the signature of Morgan Schneiderlin. But Livermore has been outstanding so far and I’m hoping he gets some minutes in England colours.

David Skiba, 25, Seattle

With the loss at Everton, the battle for seventh looked dead and buried.

However, you can count on this never-say-die Tony Pulis squad to change that mindset with one powerful, classy win over a shellshocked Arsenal.

The weekend’s win looks to have given wind back into the sails of the team looking to beat their best-ever Premier League points haul. One could imagine the Baggies creeping back into the picture for a potential European spot, despite the six-point swing with the Toffees’ loss.

Everton will now go on the road to Liverpool and Manchester United.

In comparison, with the next Baggies fixture at Old Trafford against a reduced United squad, and the recent magic Albion have found there, one could imagine another upset in the cards.

For the Baggies to then face the leaky back-line of Watford, you can see how the final stretch of the season could turn into a heated contest for seventh, and more on the table than just a simple points haul.

Inspired performances like last weekend in front of the owners can only help the final run-in and again in summer recruitment.

Paul Chappell, 35, Shifnal

What a result against Arsenal. Don’t for one second think this is a result just built on set pieces either, despite obviously scoring twice from them. We had numerous chances and with a little bit of luck could easily have scored more.

Incredibly, some people still don’t want Pulis at the club, despite his methods clearly working. It leaves me baffled at times.

All I would say to these folks is the only people suffering now is yourselves as you are missing out on the best Albion team of the last 30 years.

Personally it’s been a pleasure to watch Albion this season, the improvement in the squad and style of play is evident and fully justifies Mr Pulis’s claim that given time, he would do it. I would give him a brand-new, long-term contract.

It is also a fantastic week for Livermore, as he proved why his return to the England fold is thoroughly deserved. I only hope Mr Southgate is keeping his eyes on a certain goalscoring right-back too!

Pat Frost, Telford

Just for the record, the thing about players on lilos on beaches – it’s a myth.

It doesn’t happen. And I can tell you from personal experience, it really annoys players when they read and hear people saying that’s what happens when they are safe.

The run we were on had to come to an end at some point. We are now more than established in the Premier League.

Of course, we will lose some of our remaining games, but I think we could easily win three, four or even five of them.

I‘m sure we are going to end up with a record points total at the end of the season.

Regarding the Arsenal game, the manner in which we brushed them aside was extremely impressive. At no point was I sat there worried.

We never looked in trouble and we always looked likely to score from a set play. When Dawson is in that kind of mood, no one is stopping him. Not even two aeroplanes.

Moving onto Watford and United. I feel that there are more points to be had from these two games. We will be targeting Watford for three points, and maybe a point at United.

With international week upon us, three quarters of our first team squad will be away with their respective countries. Let’s hope they all come back injury free. See you at United.

Sarah Rudge, Wolverhampton

Yet another two week break has come along to try and halt our momentum. However, beating Arsenal 3-1 at the Hawthorns on Saturday was extremely important for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it ended our run of two consecutive defeats and in turn allowed us to further cement 8th position in the league.

In my opinion, the most pleasing thing about defeating the Gunners was that it highlighted just how harsh the criticism had been on Tony Pulis after losing to Crystal Palace and Everton.

A lot of our fans believed that the players were 'heading for the beach' and had simply become disinterested with the rest of the season.

A stunning performance against one of the league's elite despite their numerous problems was the best way to answer those critics.

Tony Pulis certainly doesn't strike me as a manager who would allow his players to become complacent and with the likes of Fletcher and Evans who have been so used to success at Man United, it seems reprehensible to suggest that our players and manager had 'downed tools'.

Hopefully with 43 points on the board we can push on and reach that elusive 50.