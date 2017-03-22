West Brom's Sam Field scores for England U19s

Sam Field has laid the gauntlet down to Jake Livermore by scoring for England Under-19s in their 3-0 win over Norway.

The 18-year-old Albion midfielder smashed in a third for Keith Downing’s team in the 55th minute after Lucas Nmecha’s effort had hit the crossbar.

It came after goals from Mason Mount and Tayo Edun either side of half-time had put England in control in their first match of the Elite Round qualifiers for the European U19 Championships.

Downing’s side will play Spain at St. George’s Park on Friday afternoon, before hosting Belarus in their last match on Monday.

Only the nation who finishes top of the group will progress to July’s Euro Finals in Georgia.

Field’s team-mate Livermore is expected to start for England’s senior team in a friendly against Germany tonight.