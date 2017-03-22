Nacer Chadli open to a future in China but no plans to leave West Brom just yet

Nacer Chadli admits he may be open to a lucrative move to China in the future – although he reassured fans he has no plans to leave Albion anytime soon.

The 27-year-old has been speaking with Belgian media this week after joining up with his national team alongside compatriot Axel Witsel .

Witsel turned down Italian giants Juventus in January to sign for Chinese club Tianjin Quanjin, where he is reportedly on a mammoth £294,000-a-week salary.

Chadli joined the Baggies from Tottenham Hotspur last summer for £13million and is believed to be on roughly a quarter of what Witsel earns.

Although he understands why his fellow Belgian left for China, and refused to rule out his own journey East in the future, the prospect does not interest him at the moment.

“For now, no, since I’ve just signed for West Brom, but in a few years, why not?” he said. “I understand his choice.

“It’s not easy to reject such offers. You need to put yourself in his boots. I’m happy for him, and as long as he is too, that’s the main thing.”

Chadli joined the Baggies in search of first-team football because he wanted to get back into the Belgium squad.

He was reinstated by new manager Roberto Martinez last year and has also been picked for this international break when Belgium play Greece in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday and Russia in a friendly next Tuesday.

After a dip in form following minor knee surgery in October to trim away some cartilage, Chadli has been back to his best in recent weeks and put on a stellar display of fleet-footedness against Arsenal at the weekend.

“Things are going well with the fans and the team,” he said. “Everyone at the club is really nice. They all welcomed me warmly, and I’m very happy. I don’t regret my choice (to leave Spurs) at all.”

Albion have already fielded interest from China, having rejected a £32m offer for striker Salomon Rondon in January.

Earlier this year, Baggies boss Tony Pulis admitted: “We’re all susceptible. Money talks.

“In the 80s players used to go to Italy. The money is England now, players come here. I’m not sure they’re coming for the weather or the food. And they’ve made it a better league.

“China is a massive country and it’s on the march. They haven’t waited for the league to settle, they’ve just said whatever it takes financially we can pay.

“The West has controlled the world for hundreds of years, maybe now it’s the East’s turn to reclaim it.”