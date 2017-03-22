Reports - West Brom's Jake Livermore starting for England against Germany

Albion's Jake Livermore is reportedly set to start for England tonight in their friendly against Germany in Dortmund.

The Times are reporting that Livermore and Burnley defender Michael Keane will both be named in Gareth Southgate's starting line-up.

If Livermore plays tonight, he'll become the first Albion outfield player to feature for England since Steve Hunt in 1984.

The last outfield Baggies player to start for England was Derek Statham, who lined up against Wales in 1983 in a 2-1 victory in the British Home Championship.