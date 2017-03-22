Darren Fletcher blasts 'disrespectful' West Brom critics

Darren Fletcher has blasted Albion’s critics who claimed they were on the beach as ‘disrespectful’.

The Baggies came under scrutiny after back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Everton once they reached the 40-point mark.

But on Saturday they silenced those critics in stunning fashion with a 3-1 win over Arsenal in arguably their best performance of the season.

“I thought some of the criticisms I read were disrespectful to be honest,” said the Albion skipper. “Very disrespectful to a team that is lying eighth in the Premier League and deservedly so.

“We want to push on, we want to break that 50 point mark and set a club record for the Premier League but we had a couple of bad results.

“That was disappointing for us but had nothing to do with effort. That can happen to you in the Premier League because it is such a demanding level.

“But this is a tight group of players who are absolutely determined not to let the season peter out.”

Tony Pulis starts every season hunting down 40 points, and the Welshman’s form in the Premier League has historically tailed off after he’s reached that mark.

Last season, Albion failed to win any of their nine games after hitting 40 points, drawing three and losing six.

But Fletcher disagrees with the notion the team downed tools then, and pointed to the injuries to Chris Brunt and James Morrison in the second half of the season that left the side devoid of creative intent.

Saturday’s victory over Arsenal lifted the Baggies to 43 points, the same tally they finished last season on with nine games to spare.

“We applied ourselves to a game plan against Arsenal which went well and full credit to the gaffer, the coaches and the players for that,” said Fletcher.

“I don’t know whether it was our best performance of the season. It’s up there, obviously. But I think our fans have enjoyed some terrific days particularly at The Hawthorns this season and hopefully they are going to enjoy a few more yet.”