West Brom's James McClean pays tribute to Martin McGuinness following death
Albion winger James McClean has paid tribute to Sinn Féin politician and former deputy first minister for Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness, who has died aged 66.
Derry-born McClean described the former IRA leader turned peacemaker who he met several times as a ‘hero’ for Irish people.
McGuinness’ death came two days after McClean's former Derry City team-mate Ryan McBride died suddenly on Sunday aged 27.
“Writing this with a heavy heart,” posted McClean on Instagram. “Bad week just getting worse, woke to the passing off Martin just now, am not going to shy away in expressing how I feel.
“Not only was he a hero of mine, someone I looked up to, a man that has done so much for Irish people and Irish people’s freedom right to the very end, he was also a good friend and someone I had the pleasure of having a good relationship with.
“A man I met so many times, had the privilege to share many a great conversation with, a man that always text me before games wishing me luck, a man that through the well-documented tough times off the field always let me know how brave I was standing by my beliefs, that I never was alone because I had his support and backing always.
“You will be sorely missed Martin, a great leader, a great hero and above all a great man.
“Thinking on all your loved ones... beannacht agus buíochas a ghabháil leat mo chara.”
McClean's gaelic sign-off translates as 'Goodbye and thank you my friend'.