West Brom's Jake Livermore keen to give something back as England turnaround nears

Jake Livermore ‘never thought’ he’d get back in the England set-up, but as he closes in on a potentially historic cap for Albion, his thoughts turn to others.

It’s been a tough few years for the midfielder, who lost his newborn son in 2014 and tested positive for cocaine 12 months later.

But if the 27-year-old gets a chance in England’s friendly with Germany tomorrow night he will be the first outfield player from Albion to don the Three Lions crest for the senior team since Steve Hunt in 1984.

It will be the culmination of a remarkable turnaround, and Livermore will be trying to repay all the people who stuck by him.

"I never thought I'd have the opportunity to represent my country again,” he said. “To be honest it wasn't overly in my thoughts, it was more just wanting to get back into club football and put a positive spin on my career, for my friends, for my family and those who stuck by me – the FA among them.

"Hopefully I can do myself, my country and them proud. Having this opportunity to repay them in any way, shape or form is like a dream for me."

Grateful for all those who helped him, including former Hull boss and current Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce, Livermore is also keen to give something back.

He was, for example, quick to make contact with Bournemouth’s Harry Arter when the Irish midfielder’s daughter was stillborn in December 2015.

“I’m over the moon he’s now out the other side,” said Livermore. “I did reach out to him and say if there was any point he needed me. We became good friends after that.

“Everyone has their own story and everyone will be opened up to different opportunities or temptations.

“It’s nice to be able to help someone and give something back because when I really needed it I was fortunate to have that with the FA and my club.”

The central midfielder, who has impressed since his £10million move from Hull City in January, also made a personal visit to his old school, Enfield Grammar in north London, to work with pupils of his former teacher David Alder.

“There were a few children in the excluded unit section, where they are taken away from the other kids,” he explained.

“My teacher asked me if I could sit and talk with a lad who was also very talented at football. I just told him about my experiences and how you have to stay focused. Things can always come full circle and be better.

“It’s not easy, the whole scenario, but it’s for a good cause. When people need you like I needed someone, I want to be a person who can help someone else.

"Hopefully the young kids – and it’s not just kids, it’s any professional in any walk of life – can take something away from this. The opportunity to play and represent my country will hopefully enhance that.”

Phil Jones has withdrawn from the England squad with an ankle injury and is now a doubt for Manchester United's game with Albion on Saturday, April 1.