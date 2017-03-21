Tony Pulis: West Brom's tour to China won't mess with my Austria plans

Tony Pulis has warned his players their pre-season tour to China doesn’t mean they’ll escape his annual gruelling trip to the Austrian hills.

The Baggies are due to compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy this July alongside Liverpool, Leicester, and Chinese Super League team, Shanghai SIPG.

Baggies owner Guochuan Lai, who lives in Shanghai, is keen to bring Pulis and the team to his country. Albion's head coach is fine with that, as long as he gets to test his players in the Alps of Austria beforehand.

“One thing you can be absolutely certain on is we will go to Austria and we’ll do those 10 days that we always do, the players are looking forward to that again," he smiled.

“Whatever Mr Lai wants to do in respect of China those days will not be missed, they can’t be missed.”

Lai saw Albion win for the first time on Saturday when he was over for the Arsenal game, and he’s keen to take Pulis and chairman John Williams out to Shanghai once the season is over.

“I’ll probably go to China at the end of the season with John,” explained Pulis. “We’ll fly out, Mr Lai is very keen for us to go out and have a look at his life in China, which I certainly don’t know much about.”