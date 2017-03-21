Dawn Astle calls on PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor to quit

Jeff Astle's daughter has called for the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association to resign and let a ‘fighter’ take over.

Dawn Astle has lobbied Gordon Taylor for years to look into the link between football and dementia.

Although the PFA insist they are ‘fully committed’ to funding independent research, Dawn remains unsatisfied with their response.

Her father and Albion legend Jeff died from a degenerative brain disease caused by heading footballs at the age of 59.

Last night, a tense meeting between the pair that took place in January and ended with Dawn storming out was broadcast on BBC One’s Inside Out.

“It’s absolutely dreadful,” Dawn told the Express & Star. “I feel let down by him. We get really angry about it because their whole existence is about player welfare. Out of everybody they should be doing it.

“When you’re a footballer and you join the PFA you’re a member for life.

“He’s already told me they’ve been inundated with calls from families of former footballers about dementia. I don’t think they’ve done enough in the 15 years since dad died.”

In the meeting, Taylor said: “We’ve got a fraction of the resources of the Premier League, the Football League, the FA and FIFA. But I’m not passing the buck.”

But Taylor, who has held his position since 1981, reportedly earns over £3.3million a year and that argument rang hollow for Dawn.

“He’s got this whopping salary,” she said. “The PFA is crying out for a fighter, not someone who dodges the questions.

“If he can’t do it, if he hasn’t got the will for whatever reason, then he should go and they should replace him with someone who is a fighter.”

In March 2015, the Jeff Astle Foundation was set up to raise awareness of brain injury in sport.

After a couple of high-profile cases involving former World Cup winners emerged last year, the FA announced there would be a six-figure independent university study into head injuries in football earlier this month.

“I’ll be trying to find out the ins and outs of that shortly,” said Dawn, who is hoping the research the Astle family have been calling for for years is finally on the horizon.

In a statement, the PFA said: “The safety and well-being of our members both past and present is of paramount importance and we are fully committed in trying to identify if footballers are suffering disproportionately with the onset of dementia.

“In partnership with the Football Association we will fund additional independent research aimed at providing comprehensive and medically robust findings, investigating a potential causal link between the repeated heading of the ball and increased incidents of degenerative brain disease.”