Darren Fletcher: Craig Dawson steams in like a West Brom wrecking ball

Baggies captain Darren Fletcher was unsurprised Craig Dawson pounded two headers past Arsenal on Saturday – because the defender is a wrecking ball in training.

According to the skipper, the right-back’s vision narrows so much when a good delivery is put into the box, he’s caused a few pile-ups in the week.

“He attacks balls really well,” said Fletcher. “It causes a few interesting clashes in training, and Dawse is one of the main culprits because he sees nothing but the ball!”

It’s why Dawson received little sympathy from his team-mates when he was recently forced off with a head injury at home to Bourenmouth.

And head coach Tony Pulis reckons the 26-year-old – who now has three goals for the season – should actually score more than he does.

"Luckily for Dawse he got in those two spaces and got two goals," said Pulis. "He should have a lot more against his name this year, he's missed a lot more, but we're pleased."

Dawson still has some way to go before he catches fellow defender Gareth McAuley on seven goals.

The 37-year-old is due to sign a new 12-month contract soon, which pleased Fletcher.

“Tony Pulis’s pre-seasons are notorious; we got to Austria and we run up hills,” he said. “You see Gareth running up these hills and he doesn’t look 37 years old, he flies up them!

“He’s a great pro, strong, quick. Age is only a number, especially when you look at someone like Gareth. Rightly and deservedly so he’s signing another contract.”