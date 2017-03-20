facebook icon twitter icon
West Bromwich Albion FC
West Brom's James McClean leaves touching tribute to ex-teammate Ryan McBride after sudden death

West Brom's James  McClean has spoken of his shock and devastation at the sudden death of Derry City captain Ryan McBride.

Ryan McBride's sudden death has shaken the footballing world

The 27-year-old passed away at his home on Sunday, just a day after leading his team to a comfortable 4-0 win over Drogheda United.

Baggies midfielder McClean was a close teammate of  McBride when the two played together at the League of Ireland club in 2011.

The Republic of Ireland international shared the following post on Instagram after learning the sad news:

"Tonight we lost someone had to the privilege to play along aside but also got on well with of the field, a warrior that literally would throw his body on the line when he pulled on that Derry City jersey, a club that meant so much to him, but more importantly a big gentleman of the field.. sleep tight big man may god bless you and your family."

Derry City changed their Twitter artwork as a tribute to their former captain.

