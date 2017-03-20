West Brom's James McClean leaves touching tribute to ex-teammate Ryan McBride after sudden death

West Brom's James McClean has spoken of his shock and devastation at the sudden death of Derry City captain Ryan McBride.

The 27-year-old passed away at his home on Sunday, just a day after leading his team to a comfortable 4-0 win over Drogheda United.

Baggies midfielder McClean was a close teammate of McBride when the two played together at the League of Ireland club in 2011.

FB: https://t.co/EZrYCeXnDU Derry City Football Club is deeply saddened by the untimely death of our captain, Ryan… pic.twitter.com/SxpZHVryly — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) March 20, 2017

The Republic of Ireland international shared the following post on Instagram after learning the sad news:

"Tonight we lost someone had to the privilege to play along aside but also got on well with of the field, a warrior that literally would throw his body on the line when he pulled on that Derry City jersey, a club that meant so much to him, but more importantly a big gentleman of the field.. sleep tight big man may god bless you and your family."

Derry City changed their Twitter artwork as a tribute to their former captain.