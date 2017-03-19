West Brom 3 Arsenal 1 - Player Ratings

Albion stunned Arsenal 3-1 at The Hawthorns yesterday. Here, Baggies reporter Matt Wilson rates the players.

BEN FOSTER

Made a great save in the first half to deny Aaron Ramsey, and also commanded his box well in the second half, when he collected a couple of dangerous crosses. 6/10

CRAIG DAWSON

Two goals from Albion's right-back who capitalised on Arsenal's zonal marking by timing his late runs into the box. Got pulled out of position for Sanchez's goal but he managed to keep the Chilean quiet for the most part. 8/10

GARETH MCAULEY

Nearly connected with a Brunt corner in the first half, and helped crowd out Petr Cech and David Ospina for each of Dawson's goals. Kept Welbeck quiet alongside Evans. 6/10

JONNY EVANS

Last summer, Arsenal fans scoffed at the suggestion Wenger was interested in Evans, but he was the coolest centre-back on the pitch on a day Mustafi made a couple of big mistakes. Towards the end of the game he was passing the ball around on the left wing, such was Albion's control. 7/10

ALLAN NYOM

Kicked things up with that memorable burst up the left wing five minutes in and he dominated Theo Walcott so much, Wenger removed the fleet-footed winger early. Sometimes he looks uncomfortable at left-back, but not here. 7/10

NACER CHADLI

With no Morrison or Phillips in the squad, there was a lot resting on Chadli's shoulders and he duly delivered. His quick feet rivalled anything on show in Arsenal red and he delivered the corner for Dawson's opener. Although he was caught dozing for Sanchez's goal. 7/10

CHRIS BRUNT

Left-back, left-wing, central midfield, wherever Brunt plays, he usually guarantees a solid performance. Often it was his pin-point passing that set Albion off on their threatening counter-attacks. And his crossing is ultra-reliable. 6/10

JAKE LIVERMORE

Two days after his England call-up, the holding midfielder put in a performance to justify Gareth Southgate's decision. Harried Arsenal from first to last minute, and recognised when the visitors were on the ropes in the second half, when he demanded possession and proved he can pass it too. 8/10

DARREN FLETCHER

He lost possession a couple of times but Fletcher is a clever player who is positionally astute. His engine is remarkable for a 33-year-old and he knows exactly when to press. 6/10

JAMES MCCLEAN - Albion man of the match

Albion have missed the directness of Matt Phillips recently, but McClean filled that gap perfectly. His pace on the counter caused Arsenal all sorts of problems and he was also dogged in defence. And he was involved in all three goals. 9/10

SALOMON RONDON

His hold-up play that led to McClean's chance before the corner, but when he was in front of goal, he screwed his shot wide. Went straight down the tunnel after being subbed and will be lucky to get his place back from Robson-Kanu. 5/10

Substitutes

Hal Robson-Kanu (For Rondon 54)

Scored with a poacher's finish and showed more fight than Rondon. Will be unlucky to lose his place now. 7/10

Claudio Yacob (For Brunt 72)

Brought on to shore things up and Arsenal rarely threatened afterwards. 6/10

Sam Field (For Chadli 89)

Put Yacob in trouble with his first pass but then did well to take the ball into the corner. 6/10

Unused: Myhill, Olsson, M Wilson, Leko.

BEN FOSTERMade a great save in the first half to deny Aaron Ramsey, and also commanded his box well in the second half, when he collected a couple of dangerous crosses. 6/10CRAIG DAWSONTwo goals from Albion's right-back who capitalised on Arsenal's zonal marking by timing his late runs into the box. Got pulled out of position for Sanchez's goal but he managed to keep the Chilean quiet for the most part. 8/10GARETH MCAULEYNearly connected with a Brunt corner in the first half, and helped crowd out Petr Cech and David Ospina for each of Dawson's goals. Kept Welbeck quiet alongside Evans. 6/10JONNY EVANSLast summer, Arsenal fans scoffed at the suggestion Wenger was interested in Evans, but he was the coolest centre-back on the pitch on a day Mustafi made a couple of big mistakes. Towards the end of the game he was passing the ball around on the left wing, such was Albion's control. 7/10ALLAN NYOMKicked things up with that memorable burst up the left wing five minutes in and he dominated Theo Walcott so much, Wenger removed the fleet-footed winger early. Sometimes he looks uncomfortable at left-back, but not here. 7/10NACER CHADLIWith no Morrison or Phillips in the squad, there was a lot resting on Chadli's shoulders and he duly delivered. His quick feet rivalled anything on show in Arsenal red and he delivered the corner for Dawson's opener. Although he was caught dozing for Sanchez's goal. 7/10CHRIS BRUNTLeft-back, left-wing, central midfield, wherever Brunt plays, he usually guarantees a solid performance. Often it was his pin-point passing that set Albion off on their threatening counter-attacks. And his crossing is ultra-reliable. 6/10JAKE LIVERMORETwo days after his England call-up, the holding midfielder put in a performance to justify Gareth Southgate's decision. Harried Arsenal from first to last minute, and recognised when the visitors were on the ropes in the second half, when he demanded possession and proved he can pass it too. 8/10DARREN FLETCHERHe lost possession a couple of times but Fletcher is a clever player who is positionally astute. His engine is remarkable for a 33-year-old and he knows exactly when to press. 6/10JAMES MCCLEAN - Albion man of the matchAlbion have missed the directness of Matt Phillips recently, but McClean filled that gap perfectly. His pace on the counter caused Arsenal all sorts of problems and he was also dogged in defence. And he was involved in all three goals. 9/10 SALOMON RONDONHis hold-up play that led to McClean's chance before the corner, but when he was in front of goal, he screwed his shot wide. Went straight down the tunnel after being subbed and will be lucky to get his place back from Robson-Kanu. 5/10SubstitutesHal Robson-Kanu (For Rondon 54)Scored with a poacher's finish and showed more fight than Rondon. Will be unlucky to lose his place now. 7/10Claudio Yacob (For Brunt 72)Brought on to shore things up and Arsenal rarely threatened afterwards. 6/10Sam Field (For Chadli 89)Put Yacob in trouble with his first pass but then did well to take the ball into the corner. 6/10Unused: Myhill, Olsson, M Wilson, Leko.