Tony Pulis: West Brom's small squad deserves more credit

Proud Baggies boss Tony Pulis says his small squad deserve more praise for their stunning season.

Albion outfoxed Arsenal at The Hawthorns on Saturday to win 3-1 with clinical counter-attacking football and a focus on set-pieces.

It was the first victory of the season over a team in the top seven, but it lifted the Baggies to 43 points, the same tally they finished the last campaign on.

Albion are now seven points clear in eighth place, and Pulis thinks his tight-knit squad has done wonders.

"We deserve a bit of credit," he said. "I think people have got to realise we've only got 16 senior players at this football club.

"People only scratch the surface, they never dig a little bit deeper and find out what we've got and haven't got.

"There were two kids on the bench and it's been like that most of the season.

"We've got one loan player, Marc Wilson, to take the senior group up to 17 players. They've done fantastic these lot."

Pulis wants to establish the Baggies in the top half but said 40 points would always be the target with such a small squad.

"Let's see what next year brings," he said. "It depends if we can get a few more players."

But that doesn't mean his team are content now they've reached that mark this season.

Hal Robson-Kanu, who scored Albion's second goal 75 seconds after coming off the bench, said: "We're certainly not taking our foot off the pedal. The manager has said he wants us to work even harder now we're at that 40-point mark.

"That's what's we've been doing in training and I think it showed in the game."

Many of Albion's players will be joining up with their international teams at the start of the week but winger Matt Phillips is expected to pull out of the Scotland squad with his ongoing hamstring strain in order to recover at the Albion training ground.

Compatriot James Morrison will likely miss Wednesday's friendly with Canada but could be fit for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.