Thumbs up Guochuan! West Brom owner salutes fans on the M40 after Arsenal win

Grinning from ear to ear and giving a big thumbs up, Albion owner Guochuan Lai looked unsurprisingly chuffed as he saluted fans on the motorway yesterday.

The Chinese billionaire businessman was spotted on the M40 just a few hours after he watched the Baggies beat Arsenal 3-1 at The Hawthorns.

It was the first time Lai had witnessed a West Brom win in person and he looked delighted as he drove past Albion fan Matthew James on the motorway near Bicester.

Matt's pic was liked and shared hundreds of times on Twitter within hours of being posted yesterday, as jubilant Baggies fans celebrated their side's brilliant home victory.

Earlier, two Craig Dawson headers and a Hal Robson-Kanu toe-poke ensured Albion took the three points and moved seven clear of ninth-placed Stoke.

After having dinner with manager Tony Pulis and chairman John Williams on Friday, Lai had been due to fly back to China after yesterday's match and was likely heading to the airport when he was spotted beaming in the passenger seat.

Lai, a construction and landscape design mogul born in Guangdong province, bought former owner Jeremy Peace's 88 per cent controlling stake in West Brom for £175 million last summer.