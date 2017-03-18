Tony Pulis praises 'fantastic' West Brom players for proving doubters wrong

Tony Pulis has heaped praise on his tight-knit squad for proving their doubters wrong and bouncing back from two defeats with a stunning 3-1 home win over Arsenal.

The head coach and his players had come under scrutiny over the past couple of weeks because of a dip in form after reaching 40 points.

But the Baggies were superb at The Hawthorns today, and claimed their first victory of the season over a top seven team to lift them up to the 43 points, the same number they finished last season on.

Defending his side's recent performances, Pulis suggested the Baggies had been victims of their own success.

"I understand, you raise the bar and if you don't reach that again you and the players are going to get criticism," said Pulis. "For me, they've just been fantastic this year, irrespective of what happens now.

"We could lose the next three games, we've still had a fantastic season. They've done well to achieve the 40 points in the time that we've done it."

Pulis held a meeting on Monday morning to stamp out any complacency in the group and remind the players of their achievements to date.

He told them not to listen to outside influences suggesting they had tailed off.

"Irrespective of what people say, it's the most demanding league in the world and what they had achieved was fantastic," said Pulis. "They should be proud of it."

And he defended his side's recent performances saying, "Our output against Everton was as good as any output we've achieved this year."

Those words of encouragement seemed to bolster the Baggies, who did a number on an under-pressure Arsenal side.

Craig Dawson scored two headers from corners either side of Hal Robson-Kanu's toe-poked effort to give the Baggies another 3-1 victory at The Hawthorns, their fourth of the season.

Pulis revealed he had worked on set pieces in the week because Arsenal mark zonally, so he wasn't surprised to see Dawson on the end of two dead balls.

"We worked really hard this week on trying to keep Arsenal in front of us because I think if they get in behind they cause all sorts of problems," he said. "Obviously, set plays, they mark zonally so you have to do it a bit different.

"We spent a bit of time on that, we knew if we got the right quality in with the right movement we would get chances."

Robson-Kanu scored barely a minute after coming on for Salomon Rondon, who trudged straight down the tunnel.

"He's going to be upset," said Pulis. "I hope they're not jumping for joy when you bring them off, so he's upset, but he'll be fine."