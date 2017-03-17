West Brom boss Tony Pulis calls team meeting over blip in form

Baggies boss Tony Pulis called a special team meeting this week to stamp out any complacency creeping into his squad.

Although Albion’s head coach has been delighted with his ‘over-achieving’ team, back-to-back defeats since 40 points have sent alarm bells ringing.

Pulis gathered the whole squad together on Monday morning because he senses an opportunity this season to change the mentality of the club this season from one where staying up is just enough.

“For the last seven years this club has been in the Premier League, that’s been the target and nothing else,” said Pulis. “We want to go further than that, and we have to go further than that.

“We have to get a group of players in who understand that. Get there, never take it for granted, but then, if we’ve got games left over, let’s push on.”

Pulis was worried a few senior players who have been at the club a long time had ‘psychologically’ dropped off since reaching 40 points.

But he refused to criticise his players and the team meeting reassured him they were ready to get back on the boil.

“What we’ve got to recognise is where we are, that’s my big point, what we’ve done so far,” he said. “Have we overachieved? They’ve done fantastic the players.”

And the head coach admitted it would be hard to kick-on with several of the big teams still to play and injuries to key players Matt Phillips and James Morrison impacting his shallow squad.

“We had a good meeting on Monday and talked about the situation,” he revealed. “Listen, we've got some really tough games, and we understand that.

“In the last 10 games we play five of the top six, so it's going to be a tough run-in.

“As I said when we were doing well, as sure as eggs are eggs, we'll hit a spell where we lose games. The important thing is to dust yourselves down and move on to the next one.

“The players have done fantastically well. If there’s something that might have raised its ugly head is that we don’t have a depth within the group.

“Unfortunately Morrison has hurt his ankle this week and Matty has been a big miss.

“But we want them to reach a level where they get the points they deserve because they’ve been fantastic for two-thirds of the season. We don’t want it to drop off.”