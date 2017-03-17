Tony Pulis: It’s Gunner be tough for West Brom

Tony Pulis reckons there is never a good time to play Arsenal – and says their second string would be able to give Albion a game.

Arsene Wenger’s side come to the West Midlands tomorrow out of form with three defeats in their last four league games and plagued by off-field problems.

Supporters are so divided over the issue of Wenger’s future, one group of protesters has booked a plane to fly over The Hawthorns during tomorrow’s match with a banner saying ‘No new contract’.

Albion will be licking their lips at the chance to inflict further damage on the Gunners, but Pulis warned that it won’t be straight-forward.

“They’ve got some fantastic players and they are a team in and around that elite group,” he said.

“I wrote down their second team and it’s outstanding at this level, never mind their first team.”

A tough trip to Old Trafford looms at the start of April before a midweek visit to mid-table Watford three days later.

After that the Baggies still have to face Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and a Leicester side rejuvenated under former Albion player Craig Shakespeare.

“The important thing is that we regroup,” said Pulis. “We’ve got some really tough games coming up now. We’ve got five out of the top six teams to play and they will be real tough challenges for us.”

“I’m delighted to be on 40 points. No-one should take away what the players have achieved and what they’ve done.

“But we’ve got to try and get as many points as we possibly can and work as hard as we can to do that.”