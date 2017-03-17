Jake Livermore: I owe my England call-up to West Brom

Jake Livermore paid tribute to boss Tony Pulis and his Albion team-mates after being handed an England recall.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who earned his sole senior international cap back in August 2012, was yesterday included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for upcoming games with Germany and Lithuania.

It comes less than two months after he joined the Baggies from Hull City in a £10million deal. Livermore is now in contention to become the first outfield Albion player to play for England since Steve Hunt in 1984.

He revealed how it was Pulis, who had tipped the former Tottenham man to earn a recall to the national side immediately after signing him, who delivered the good news.

“The manager pulled me in and I wasn’t sure if I had done anything wrong – it was a bit like being back at school!” joked Livermore.

“He gave me the news. I was just delighted. Hopefully I can do the club and him proud.

“Can I put it into words? Not really, no. Obviously it is fantastic for myself and my family and the club.

“Ultimately I do owe a large fraction of it to my manager and the players I’m playing with. They have been fantastic.”

Livermore was watched by Southgate during Albion’s recent games at West Ham and Everton and was named in a squad which contained several other surprise names, including Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond, along with Sunderland striker Jermaine Defoe.

Captain Wayne Rooney and Arsenal winger Theo Walcott were both omitted.

For Livermore, the recall is another step in a career which has been steadily rebuilt since 2015, when he tested positive for cocaine.

Though the Class A substance carries a maximum two-year suspension from football, Livermore escaped a ban after an independent Football Association panel ruled that the tragic death of his newborn son was a mitigating factor.

Southgate said: “Jake’s a different sort of profile to other midfield players we might have picked. From his own journey it’s an incredible story and I’m sure he’s taken a lot of strength from what he’s been through over the last year or so. It’s great to see him now back in the fold.”

Livermore added: “It would be fantastic to have any involvement (in the games). Hopefully I can impress those I need to.

“I’m proud. Not so much for myself but my family who have helped me through some tough times and the club as well. Hopefully I can do them all proud.

“I would like to get some minutes and hopefully get into the next squad.”

Livermore earned his previous cap after coming on as substitute during a 2-1 friendly victory against Italy at Wembley.

He continued: “The first cap was a long time ago. When you are there in the bubble you are very much in the moment. Stepping out makes you realise what an achievement it was and where I want to get back to.”