Darren Fletcher: Top four teams have missed a trick not hiring Tony Pulis

Albion skipper Darren Fletcher has no doubts head coach Tony Pulis could handle a top-four job.

The Baggies boss is currently the highest-placed British manager in the country and is on course for his first top-half finish in the Premier League.

Having worked with him for two years, Fletcher thinks he has the confidence and personality needed to be in the hot seat of a title-chasing team.

And with Arsenal coming to The Hawthorns for tomorrow’s lunch-time kick-off, the former Manchester United midfielder reckons the big sides have missed a trick ignoring Pulis.

“There is no doubt he could handle the top four,” said Fletcher. “He is focused, driven. This is the way he works.

“You are under no illusions what is expected of you. Personalities like that can handle big personalities.

“He has got the experience. If he got offered a top four job tomorrow he would treat it like he has every other job. He would walk in and be comfortable in himself.”

Because Albion’s head coach has famously never been relegated, Fletcher reckons Pulis has been a victim of his own success. Known as a survival specialist, he doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“He has the label of someone who keeps teams in the league and fights relegation,” said Fletcher. “That has been the story. I think it underplays his management. He is always driving his teams forward.”

Things are going well for Pulis this season with the Baggies sitting in eighth place, but Fletcher has seen him operate when Albion are struggling to put results on the board.

And he reckons the way the former Stoke boss responds in those situations makes him perfect for a top job with added pressures and extra scrutiny.

“He’s always enjoying himself,” said Fletcher. “Even when the pressure is on, that’s when he rises to it even more and he strives even more to prove people wrong.

“That’s a great attitude to have. I think he enjoys every minute of it.

“If it’s when you’re fighting relegation or pushing us to the top half of the league and trying to take us even further, he’s a demanding character.

“That’s the way he is. I’m used to that and it’s great to work under.”