Bad weather puts plans to fly anti-Wenger plane over The Hawthorns in jeopardy

Plans to fly an aeroplane over The Hawthorns tomorrow in protest of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger have been put in jeopardy by the weather.

Anti-Wenger supporters booked a plane trailing a banner saying: "Wenger Out: No New Contract” for tomorrow's lunch-time kick-off between Albion and the Gunners.

Airads Banners, the company who booked the flight, said this morning: "Incoming heavy weather interrupts and postpones all banner protest flights for tomorrow - Football managers breathe a sigh of relief."

But then this afternoon they said: "Change of plan and instructed to get to the airfield nearest West Bromwich on Saturday just in case we get a weather window at noon."

Arsenal fans are still expected to display protest banners at tomorrow's match, regardless of whether the plane makes it into the air or not.