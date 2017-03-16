Inspirational Dave Heeley given freedom of West Brom

Inspirational fundraiser Blind Dave Heeley has been awarded the Freedom of The Hawthorns in recognition of his extraordinary efforts on behalf of the Baggies and club charity the Albion Foundation.

Head coach Tony Pulis and captain Darren Fletcher presented him with a symbolic key to the ground of his beloved Baggies at a surprise climax to the Foundation’s 25th anniversary dinner.

Members of the board, all of Pulis’s coaching staff, FA technical director Dan Ashworth, and club legends like Tony ‘Bomber’ Brown and Brendon Batson were on hand to applaud the 59-year-old father of three from West Bromwich. Current players Chris Brunt, Jonny Evans, James Morrison, Gareth McAuley, Matt Phillips, Salomon Rondon, Jonathan Leko and Ben Foster also attended the awards.

Pulis told the Express & Star: “I’ve been here for just over two years and when you come here you realise what a wonderful man he is. I’ve done a lot of stuff for my own charity just up the road, but Dave surpasses that by miles and miles and miles. He’s just a remarkable guy.”

Fletcher added: “He’s one of the most inspirational characters I’ve ever met.”

The key guarantees Dave and his carer free passage to Albion games for the rest of his life and written on it in braille is an explanation from the club as to why they decided to grant him this unprecedented honour.

The award was kept secret from the man who has run the equivalent of more than two laps of the Earth raising funds for the Foundation.

Heeley was initially left speechless, but once he collected himself he responded: “It’s just fantastic. I could use stronger words but my kids are here!”

In 2008, Blind Dave became the first blind person to complete seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.