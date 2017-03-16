Ben Foster: Don’t throw it all away now West Brom

Baggies shot-stopper Ben Foster has urged Albion not to let their good season go to waste.

Tony Pulis’s team have been left reeling from two defeats in a row but they welcome an under-fire Arsenal side to The Hawthorns this Saturday lunchtime.

Foster is keen to pile more pressure on the Gunners, who have lost three out of their last four league games and been dumped out of the Champions League. Although Albion still sit comfortably in eighth place, four points above Stoke City in ninth, the keeper doesn’t want anyone resting on their laurels.

“It’s been a good season but we can’t let it go waste and go on holiday early doors,” he said. “We’ve got 10 games left now, we can’t let it go and turn into a damp squib. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

Arsenal come to the West Midlands in turmoil with fans protesting against Arsene Wenger signing a new deal and question marks hanging over the future of star player Alexis Sanchez. Foster admitted it might be the best possible time to play the Gunners, but he is still wary of the quality they possess.

“Obviously there’s a bit of pressure on their shoulders after what happened in their Champions League tie,” he said. “But you’re playing Arsenal, it’s like Everton, if they’ve got some individual players who are having a good day they can just tear you apart.

“We’ll go into it knowing they’ve got those sort of players but we’ll do what we’ll do, and that’s what we’ll focus on.

“We played them at the Emirates and we got absolutely battered for 89 minutes, they had plenty of chances.

“If one of those goes in early doors it’s a hard game. We’ve been pretty good this season at limiting teams from taking their chances, we just need to carry that on for the remaining 10 games.”

Foster described this side as the best Albion team he’s ever played in, and he waved away suggestions the players had downed tools now survival was practically guaranteed. “Come and watch training,” he said. “Everybody gives it everything all the time. The gaffer won’t settle for anything less.”