Saido Berahino: Fear sparked West Brom Twitter rant

Saido Berahino says fear drove him to his infamous Twitter outburst on transfer deadline day in summer 2015.

The Albion academy product threatened to strike when his desired move to Tottenham fell through, sparking an 18-month decline at the Baggies that ended in January when he was sold to Stoke.

Berahino, speaking openly about that period now he’s starting for the Potters, accepts he has made mistakes in his career but claims he is misunderstood by fans.

And he claims his emotions spilled over on to social media because Albion failed to keep him in the loop.

“The first (transfer) window was the hardest one,” he said. “I hardly had any contact with the club so I didn’t know what was going on with my own career, which was a bit scary and that was why I reacted how I did.”

Berahino served an eight-week ban earlier this season for reportedly failing a drugs test, but was sold to the Potters in January in deal worth £12million rising to a possible £15m.

He started his first game for Stoke last week in a goalless draw with Manchester City and is now looking to get his career back on track.

“I’ve made my mistakes and I know what the truth is and I know I have to learn from it and try not to get caught up in the opinions that are made about you in the media,” he said.

“You have to listen to your managers and your team-mates because they’re the ones that really count the most.

“I’m seeing this as a great opportunity not just a fresh start. It’s something to kick my career back up, a platform for me to go and enjoy myself again and just play – stress-free.”