Marc Wilson: Relentless James McClean is so valuable for West Brom

James McClean's relentless work ethic will always make him valuable to the Baggies, according to team-mate Marc Wilson.

The 27-year-old started his first Premier League game since October at the weekend as head coach Tony Pulis turned to his robust players in an effort to stifle Everton.

Although the Toffees ran out 3-0 winners, unsurprisingly the non-stop winger refused to go down without a fight and made five tackles in the game, more than anyone else on the pitch.

Despite an impressive start to the season, McClean has struggled to break into Albion’s midfield this campaign and has been limited to substitute appearances in the most part.

He’s dropped behind Nacer Chadli, Chris Brunt, and Matt Phillips in the pecking order, but Wilson says his reliability makes him a useful option.

The Bournemouth loanee played alongside the former Sunderland winger for the Republic of Ireland and also played under Pulis at Stoke for several seasons. He reckons the two are a perfect marriage.

“He puts in a good shift James, he works hard,” said Wilson. “You know what you’re going to get out of him. He’s going to run all day for you and pop up with a few goals.

“He’s suited to Tony’s work ethic but he has got good ability as well to be fair to him.

“He’s got some good years ahead of him.

“I know Jamesy well. I spoke to him before about working under Tony, and he said he was really enjoying it. It’s given him a new lease of life.”