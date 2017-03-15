It's a squad game for West Brom's James Morrison

James Morrison says Tony Pulis didn’t explain why he left him out of the Albion team on Saturday – but added that he didn’t need to.

The long-serving midfielder was dropped to the bench for the trip to Goodison Park alongside Chris Brunt and Salomon Rondon.

But Morrison says Premier League football is a ‘squad game’ and he reckons it will take the whole squad pulling together to turn around Albion’s blip in form with two daunting fixtures coming up.

When he was asked what Pulis had said to him prior to the game, Morrison said: “Nothing, he doesn't need to explain, it's a squad game.

“I'm old enough and wise enough now to know it's for the good of the team and his decision.”

Afterwards Pulis said he rested Morrison and Brunt because he thought they looked mentally drained against Crystal Palace after consecutive games following their long lay-offs.

Rondon was replaced by Hal Robson-Kanu after going 12 games without a goal, but the changes weren’t enough to stop Everton winning 3-0.

It means the Baggies have lost two games in a row to teams outside the top six for the first time this season and they have Arsenal up next before a trip to Manchester United after the international break.

“We knew that after the run of games we had there was going to be a difficult spell,” said Morrison. “In seasons you go through that. We went through a stage of winning and over the course of the season you go through tough patches. It's up to us now to stick together and come out on top.”

Morrison believes the team have been slightly unfortunate to hit this run of fixtures just after reaching 40 points, because it perpetuates the myth that the Baggies have now downed tools. He says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“They might say we slack off, but it's not the case,” he said. “We've got a group of experienced players working day in, day out. We've got a good group that always digs in, we're eager to get three points each week.”

The 30-year-old first arrived at the Baggies when they were in the Championship, and he’s been a regular throughout the last seven seasons in the top tier.

He’s eyeing up a record points tally in the Premier League and hitting the 50-point mark for the firs time.

“It will be difficult but it's reachable,” he said. “We've got to work on stuff, put things right, but we've got the players to do it.”