Arsene Wenger faces Hawthorns air raid during West Brom clash

Anti-Wenger Arsenal fans are planning to fly an aeroplane over The Hawthorns this weekend with a message for their manager and the Gunners board.

A protest group has crowd-funded more than £2,000 and booked a fly-by for Saturday’s lunch-time kick-off with the Baggies.

The plane is expected to carry the message ‘No new contract’ in protest against the possibility of Arsene Wenger signing another two-year deal at the club.

Arsenal’s long-term manager has come under an increasing level of scrutiny from supporters this calendar year.

The Gunners have lost five of their last eight games, although two of the three victories they recorded on that run were against non-league sides in the FA Cup.

Anger reached peak levels after Bayern Munich humiliated them in the Champions League with a 10-2 defeat over two legs.

Wenger has been at the North London club for more than two decades. He has won three Premier League titles, six FA Cups and guided Arsenal to a top four finish in each of the past 20 seasons.

This is not the first time a plane has been flown over a ground in protest of a manager.

In 2014, Manchester United fans flew a banner with the words ‘Wrong One – Moyes Out’ over Old Trafford for their game with Villa in protest against David Moyes.

Meanwhile, die-hard travelling Albion fans have ordered 30 Allan Nyom masks for the midweek trip to Watford on Tuesday, April 4.

Nyom played for the Hornets last season but left the club and joined the Baggies when it became apparent he was not in Walter Mazzarri’s plans.

The full-back has become a cult hero since joining Albion.

In December, Nyom apologised to Watford fans for celebrating in front of them at the end of Albion’s 3-1 victory at The Hawthorns after some visitors had initially taunted him.