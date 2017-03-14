Tony Pulis is eager for West Brom to look up the table

Tony Pulis says Albion won’t be looking over their shoulder in fear of relegation soon.

The Baggies finished 17th three seasons ago and survival has been Pulis’s primary objective at the start of the past two campaigns.

But he predicts that, with shrewd recruitment, the club can start looking up rather than down in the next few years.

“We’ve spoken with the Chinese owners about what we’re trying to build,” said Pulis, who is meeting up with Guochuan Lai this weekend ahead of the home game with Arsenal.

“Over the next two or three years we want to build a football club that’s got really solid foundations so we never have to look over our shoulder.

“Although we might not be up with the top six we’ll be solid enough to be competitive in the Premier League every year and have good cup runs.

“Maybe one year if we’re lucky get into Europe and have a European run. That’s our ambition.”

Pulis has now been at The Hawthorns for more than two years, and despite back-to-back defeats, he’s on course to deliver the club’s best season in the top tier for 36 years.

But the former Stoke boss is eager to stay long-term and develop the team further.

“If you’re going to stay at a football club you’ve got to do it slowly,” he said. “People have got to trust you and understand where you’ve got to go. We have got to bring in more quality again in the next window.

"I thought (Nacer) Chadli played really well for us (against Everton) and was most probably our best player. That’s what we need to do, bring in players of that ilk.”