Talented teenager Kane Wilson signs first professional contract at West Brom

Albion have tied down up-and-coming teenager Kane Wilson to his first professional contract.

The full-back, who turned 17 on Saturday, has penned a two-year deal that keeps him at the Baggies until the summer of 2019.

Wilson made his first-team debut for the club against Northampton Town in the second round of the League Cup last August as a second-half substitute.

He was also named on the bench for Albion’s first two league games of the season.

Wilson tweeted: "Really happy to have today signed my first professional contract with the club I signed for 10 years ago aged seven."

The England U17 international is an athletic right-back who has been deployed at left-back by Tony Pulis, and the coaching staff have high hopes for him.

“Kane’s got massive potential,” said first team coach Ben Garner earlier this season. “Physically he’s very developed for his age, he’s got good power and pace going forward.

“It’s his decision making and his defensive work that we need to coach him on now. He’s got raw talent and it’s up to us to now polish him up and turn him into a Football League player, and hopefully a Premier League player.”

Pulis has already given minutes to 18-year-old Sam Field and 17-year-old Jonathan Leko in recent weeks and he's eager to do the same for Wilson before the season ends.