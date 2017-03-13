Romelu Lukaku latest star to donate to Ben Foster's charity auction

Former Albion loanee Romelu Lukaku has become the latest star to donate a match-worn shirt to Ben Foster for charity.

The Baggies goalkeeper is collecting opposition jerseys after each game this season and plans to auction them off to raise money for Cure Leukaemia, a charity he has raised thousands of pounds for in the past through bike rides.

Lukaku, who played alongside Foster at The Hawthorns in 2012/13 when he was on a season-long loan from Chelsea, scored Everton’s third goal in a comfortable 3-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Afterwards, he gave his shirt to his former team-mate.

Tough game and disappointing result yesterday,, big thx to @RomeluLukaku9 for donating his shirt for charity auction for @CureLeukaemia 👍👏😘 pic.twitter.com/SN8GtyOweC — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) March 12, 2017

"I always try and get a decent player so one of their shirts might raise a bit more cash for charity," explained Foster recently. "I've got quite a few of the goalies.

"I got Harry Kane when he scored that hat-trick past me (in January) which was bitter-sweet.

"I've got absolutely loads. It's a good cause – they're gonna raise cash from selling the shirts."

Fair play to @salorondon23 for this, giving a young Everton fan his match shirt after the game pic.twitter.com/lbkw6ci2Et — TheToffeeBlues (@EvertonNewsFeed) March 11, 2017

Albion striker Salomon Rondon, who came on for the last 15 minutes, gave his shirt to a young Everton fan straight after the final whistle and posed for a photo with three youngsters on the side of the pitch.

Cure Leukaemia said: “For those asking, we willl be releasing details soon on how to bid for the match-worn shirts collected by Ben Foster.”