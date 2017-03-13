Everton v West Brom - Five things we learned

Following the 3-0 defeat at Everton, Matt Wilson reveals his five observations.

1 YACOB STILL HAS A FUTURE AT THE BAGGIES

The Argentinian has had a fantastic season and only lost his place to new boy Jake Livermore because of an untimely appendicitis scare. Tony Pulis has been looking for a central midfielder since the summer as he obviously wanted someone with a better passing range than Yacob. But when Pulis comes up against the big teams, he likes to bolster the midfield with another formidable tackler, and that’s where Yacob comes in. The fans’ favourite could soon become a big-game player.

2 GAP BETWEEN SEVENTH AND EIGHTH IS HUGE

Last season gave everybody false hope. The gap between the big guns and the rest of the league is not diminishing, it’s widening. Everton spent nearly £40m in the summer and another £30m in January in an effort to join the top six. As Tony Pulis pointed out after the game, Albion have spent more than ever this season, but they can’t match that sort of outlay. The reality is Pulis is over-achieving by guiding this squad to eighth place, and any hopes of breaking into the top seven in the future relies on ultra-shrewd recruitment.

3 PULIS STILL TAKING IT SERIOUSLY, DESPITE THOSE 40-POINT STATS

Plenty of fans were disappointed with Pulis’s defensive line-up, but it proves he’s still desperate to win. Whether you agree with this approach or not, this is the way he tries to beat the big teams. Yacob and McClean added steel to midfield and it was no coincidence Everton scored their third soon after the subs were made. If Pulis had downed tools, he would have played an attacking line-up full of youngsters. This was not as drab as the Crystal Palace defeat, Albion were simply outplayed.

4 ROBSON-KANU A USEFUL UNDERSTUDY

He’s found chances few and far between this season, but even though he barely got a sniff at goal on Saturday, the Wales international was impressive with his back to goal. He’s an expert at backing into strikers and may pose more of a threat with a few more runners from midfield when the line-up isn’t tailored for a big team. It’s obvious the club needs one, if not two, new strikers in the summer. Until then, Robson-Kanu has proved in his two starts that he’s not the worst option when Salomon Rondon needs time out of the spotlight.

5 FORGET EUROPE, REACHING 50 POINTS WILL BE TOUGH

It’s a sign of just how well Albion are doing that supporters still held dreams of reaching Europe in March, but Saturday’s defeat drove the final nail into that coffin. With five of the remaining 10 games against teams above Everton in the league, Albion will need to be clinical against those below them, or rectify this poor run against the top seven that has seen them pick up one point in nine games. Mind you, the upcoming match at home to an Arsenal side in turmoil is the best chance to do exactly that.