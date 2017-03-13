Charity fundraiser Blind Dave Heeley given freedom of The Hawthorns

Charity fundraiser Blind Dave Heeley has been awarded the Freedom of The Hawthorns at a star-studded dinner in recognition of his extraordinary efforts on behalf of West Brom and club charity the Albion Foundation.

Head coach Tony Pulis and captain Darren Fletcher presented him with a symbolic key to the ground of his beloved Baggies at a surprise climax to tonight’s celebration of the Foundation’s 25th anniversary.

Members of the board, all of Pulis's coaching staff, FA technical director Dan Ashworth, and club legends like Tony 'Bomber' Brown and Brendon Batson were on hand to applaud the 59-year-old father of three from West Bromwich while current players Chris Brunt, Jonny Evans, James Morrison, Gareth McAuley, Matt Phillips, Salomon Rondon, Jonathan Leko and Ben Foster also attended the awards.

Pulis told the Express & Star: "I've been here for just over two years and when you come here you realise what a wonderful man he is.

"I've done a lot of stuff for my own charity just up the road, but Dave surpasses that by miles and miles and miles. He's just a remarkable guy."

Fletcher added: "He's one of the most inspirational characters I've ever met. The Foundation does amazing work in the community and his role within it is inspiring for everybody.

"Ever since I came into the club, I've been struck by what a family and community club it is and it's people like Blind Dave that make it so special." The key guarantees Dave and his carer free passage to Albion games for the rest of his life and written on it in braille is an explanation from the club as to why they decided to grant him this unprecedented honour.

It reads: “In recognition of his extraordinary contribution to The Albion Foundation and West Bromwich Albion FC, the club is proud and privileged to present Blind Dave Heeley with the Freedom of The Hawthorns.

“It is an award made with enormous gratitude and deep appreciation for his unstinting efforts to champion the Foundation’s fight on behalf of the disadvantaged of our community.

“This honour enables Dave and a partner to be able to attend any game at The Hawthorns for the rest of his life.”

The award was kept secret from the man who has run the equivalent of more than two laps of the Earth raising funds for the Foundation.

Heeley was initially left speechless, but once he collected himself he responded: "It's just fantastic. I could use stronger words but my kids are here."

In 2008, Blind Dave became the first blind person to complete seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. In 2011 he ran 10 marathons in 10 days from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Earlier this year he set off on yet another record-breaking challenge earlier this year as he bids to become the first blind man to complete every Great Run in the 2017 series, a challenge set to finish in Ethiopia in November when Dave celebrates his 60th birthday.

He has also cycled 700 miles over seven countries in seven days, completed the gruelling Marathon des Sables through the boiling heat of the Sahara desert and even learned to swim in order to feature in the famous Escape from Alcatraz triathlon test.

Albion Foundation director Rob Lake estimates Dave’s sponsored feats have now raised six figures for the Foundation’s community programmes.

He said: “This award is a fitting acknowledgement of the man himself and his incredible feats. He is a hugely-inspiring figure for anyone who meets him and his support for the Foundation is unrivalled.”

Martin Goodman, Albion’s chief executive and the new chairman of the Foundation’s trustees, said: “We needed something special for a very special person and the board fully backed the idea of Dave being given the Freedom of The Hawthorns.

“I’ve only been at the club a short while but one of the first things I discovered was what a tremendous community programme there is under the Foundation’s direction and Dave’s contribution to that has been extraordinary.

“I know how proud he is to be a Baggie but he should know how proud the club and the community is to count him among their own.”

The award provided a finale to a gala at which the Foundation also honoured Chris Brunt with an award for Outstanding Contribution by a Player.

In a role-reversal, it was Blind Dave who presented the long-serving Brunt with his memento but the Northern Irishman said doing his bit for the community was 'not hard work at all'.

Lake said: “We’ve always enjoyed terrific support from the first-team players who show great interest and engagement with our community programmes.

“But Chris stands out in this area for his endless willingness to go the extra mile for the Foundation. This is our small way of expressing our gratitude.”

Several employees of the charity, past and present, were also presented awards at the evening by current first-team players.

"The football club's part of the community and it's a family really," added Pulis. "The community consists of all walks of life and what the football club and the Foundation do is just absolutely fantastic.

"When you're in here and you see what achievements they've managed to do, I think it's absolutely wonderful, I really do.

"It's an important part of the football club, everybody should realise that.

"We are very fortunate as a group of players and coaching staff that we've been born very lucky.

"Sometimes people are not dealt the cards that we've been dealt with but they stand up and show remarkable courage and commitment. It's fantastic."