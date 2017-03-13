Ben Foster surprises hospice patients with special West Brom visit

Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster gave the patients and staff at Mary Stevens Hospice a welcome surprise when he popped in for a visit.

The Baggies & England stopper took a tour of the Hospice alongside Mark Naylor, West Brom goalkeeping coach, Andy Pountney & Andy Bullingham, Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Stourbridge FC and Matt Webb, who co-founded the Stourbridge vs WBA legends charity match which will be played at Stourbridge on Sunday 2nd April.

He took the time to meet patients in the Hospice's Bradbury Day Unit, learn more about the work done by the Hagley Road charity and delighted staff by posing for pictures and signing autographs throughout the afternoon.

He also leant his support to the charity match organised by Matt and Mark, in memory of Matt's Mom, Jane, by donating a signed shirt to the big sporting auction which will immediately follow the game between legends teams from Stourbridge FC and West Bromwich Albion on Sunday 2nd April.

The charity match will take place at the War Memorial Athletic Ground, High Street, Amblecote, DY8 4HN, with the gates opening at 1pm.

A host of Albion stars of past and present have also committed to supporting the event, with the likes of Geoff Horsfield, Darren Moore, Ian Hamilton and Bobby Gould agreeing to play in the game and help raise money for the Hospice.