Player ratings - Everton 3 West Brom 0

Albion were soundly beaten by Everton at Goodison Park yesterday. Here, Matt Wilson rates the players.

BEN FOSTER

By his own high standards he will have wanted to have done better with Ross Barkley's shot, and pushed it away from goal rather than back into the danger zone, but it came at him quick from the edge of the box. Not much he could have done about the other two. 5/10

CRAIG DAWSON

Saw plenty of the ball. His 10 passes to Livermore and Livermore's 12 to him were the only two combinations from Albion players in the top 18 of the game. His crossing has improved recently and he put in a couple of decent deliveries to the back post. 6/10

GARETH MCAULEY

Won eight headers in total, which shows you just how one-sided the game was. But despite conceding three goals it was a solid performance from McAuley, who made several important clearances and blocks. 6/10

JONNY EVANS

A rare off-day for Albion's reliable centre-back started with a calamitous header that let Lukaku in and continued with several misplaced passes. Still calm under pressure though, and the perfect foil to McAuley's no-nonsense approach. 5/10

ALLAN NYOM

Allowed Lukaku to peel off him and head in the third goal, and there was also a nervy moment in the first half when he sliced Coleman's low drive across the six yard line. The only time he got up the other end of the pitch, he spooned his cross. 5/10

CLAUDIO YACOB

Brought into the team to stop Everton's midfield, and it worked... for 40 minutes. With Albion playing 4-1-4-1, he had to keep eyes on Davies and Barkley, and he did an admirable job, winning four tackles and four headers, but it was never going to last. 6/10

NACER CHADLI - Albion man of the match

Pulis kept faith in the Belgian after a poor performance against Palace and he was the only one who looked like scoring, stinging the palms of Joel Robles either side of the break. Also kept the ball well in the final third. 6/10

JAKE LIVERMORE

Was unable to stop Schneiderlin rounding him for the second goal, but apart from that, the January signing had another solid game. Pushed further forward than usual with Yacob in the team, he kept running until the end. 6/10

DARREN FLETCHER

Charged at the Everton back-line straight from kick-off, which made it obvious Pulis had asked his skipper to use his stamina to help Robson-Kanu. To be fair to Fletcher, he did exactly as he was told, but his game is better suited further back. 6/10

JAMES MCCLEAN

Given a rare chance to impress, and to be fair to him, he made five tackles, more than any other player, and had a 93 per cent pass success rate. However, he was rarely in the final third. 6/10

HAL ROBSON-KANU

Held the ball up extremely well for a man of his size, and won plenty of free-kicks. But he spent the majority of the game with his back to goal, and never looked like scoring. 6/10

Substitutes

Chris Brunt (McClean 75)

Didn’t have the desired impact. 5/10

Salomon Rondon (Robson-Kanu 76)

Offered no more goal threat than the man he replaced. 5/10

James Morrison (Yacob 79)

Looked lively on the ball but Everton scored soon after. 6/10