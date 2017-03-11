Tony Pulis: Everton's goals just before half-time 'killed us'

Conceding two goals to Everton just before half-time mentally drained Albion beyond repair, according to head coach Tony Pulis.

Kevin Mirallas opened the scoring in the 39th minute just as the Baggies were growing into the game, pouncing on a rebound after the ball had bounced to Ross Barkley on the edge of the area.

The hosts then doubled their lead on the strok of half-time through a gorgeous goal from Morgan Schneiderlin - who picked the Toffees over Albion in January.

Pulis's team never recovered from that six-minute salvo and a drab second half was rounded off by Romelu Lukaku's late header that sealed a comfortable win for Ronald Koeman's team and stretched their lead over the Baggies to seven points.

"The five minutes before half-time has killed us," said Pulis. "You think you're doing okay and then two goals in five minutes. Mentally that affected the players more than anything else.

"The first goal was a bit fortuitous but we're disappointed with all the goals from our point of view."

Everton controlled the game after the break and have now won their last five home league games, scoring 18 goals on the way.

Pulis was impressed by former Albion loanee Romelu Lukaku and England international Ross Barkley, who blew Albion away.

"They've got some players who can really hurt you," said the head coach.

"That's the best I've seen Barkley play and I've been up against him a few times.

"I thought he was very good today and Lukaku is one of the top strikers in the Premier League.

"That's the difference these clubs have. They're a good side Everton. They're the team just outside the top six.

"Obviously they've got players and (Yannick) Bolasie has been injured as well. I'm not sure how much they spent on Bolasie.

"They spent a lot of money on Schneiderlin as well. They can do that. That quality takes you there.

"Our lads worked really hard. We lacked a little bit in the final third. We got up there at times and lacked that little bit.

"They've had a go today and not thrown the towel in at all."

Although the game was drifting at 2-0, Pulis didn't make any changes until the 75th minute, when he brought on Chris Brunt for James McClean.

He quickly added Salomon Rondon and James Morrison to the fray too, after dropping all three players from the starting line-up.

"Morrison and Brunt had two long-term injuries and they've played most of the games since they've come back almost continuously," said Pulis.

"Physically they've been okay, but I think mentally, especially against Crystal Palace last week, they looked a little bit nullified and dead. That's why I did it."

Koeman described his Everton's performance as 'outstanding'.

"It was difficult in the beginning to create chances," said the Dutchman. "And then before half time we broke them down with Rom pulling off and moving them around.

"We controlled the game.

"The best thing in my opinion was how we defended set plays, free kicks and corners.

"We did outstanding in that today."

But when Pulis was asked if he expected more joy from set-pieces he said: "We've played lots of games where we haven't scored off corners."