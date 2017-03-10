West Brom's Tony Pulis eyeing up swoop for Chelsea captain John Terry

Tony Pulis is eyeing up a potential summer move for former England captain John Terry after failing to sign him in January.

Albion’s head coach enquired about the 36-year-old's availability in January but with Chelsea on course to win the title, Terry wanted to see out the season at Stamford Bridge.

However, the defender’s contract is up in the summer but the league-leaders have no plans to renew it and will reportedly offer him an academy coaching role instead.

And so Pulis, who is searching for a centre-back, will contemplate returning for Terry in the summer with an offer to see out his playing career at The Hawthorns.

Terry, who has played more than 700 times for Chelsea and is third on their all-time appearance charts, has previously said he would never play for another English club. But he is now willing to listen to offers that will extend his playing career.

“The situation with John is that, from what I could gather in January, he wanted to stay with Chelsea,” said Pulis. “He wanted to be there and go out as a champion. I’m not sure how many times he’s won the title with them but John wanted to stay.

“If he becomes available in the summer we’ll sit down and have a little think about what we’ve got and what we haven’t got and then we’ll take it from there.

“That is for the summer, not now. Whether the situation changes, whether other people are involved, or whether he signs another contract at Chelsea, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Albion are not the only English side interested. Bournemouth also approached Chelsea in January and Stoke boss Mark Hughes is a long-term admirer.

But Pulis has already breathed new life into the careers of Darren Fletcher, Jonny Evans and Nacer Chadli, all of whom were struggling to get minutes at top six clubs. And the Baggies boss is keen to do the same for Terry.

“I’ve always thought he was a good player,” said Pulis. “I was just finding out what the situation was and then it was whether we moved on it or whether we didn’t."

However, there is still a long way to go before any deal could be done. "Age, wage, all that comes into play," he said. "Everything’s in the pot, it’s not just 'I want you and I’m going to sign you'."

Terry is reportedly on £55,000-a-week at Chelsea after taking a pay cut last summer which means his salary is well within Albion's wages structure.

He hasn’t started a league game since September, but he's played in all of Chelsea's FA Cup games this season and could feature against Manchester United in the quarter-final on Monday night.

Pulis is eager to sign a centre-back this summer with long-serving defender Jonas Olsson set to leave the Baggies after nine successful seasons.

However, the final touches are being added to a new 12-month contract for evergreen defender Gareth McAuley, which would keep him at the club past his 38th birthday.

“That’s moving down the line,” confirmed Pulis. “Gareth will sign another contract with us.”