Matt Phillips still injured as Tony Pulis hints at changes for West Brom

Tony Pulis has hinted he will make changes to his line-up for tomorrow's trip to Everton after last weekend's sluggish performance against Crystal Palace.

Pulis won't be able to call on star winger Matt Phillips, who remains sidelined for a third game with a hamstring problem.

But he is contemplating changing his creative forces as the Baggies failed to score at home to against a struggling Palace side.

"One or two looked a little bit tired last Saturday so we'll have a look at it and see if one or two need a little bit of a rest," said Pulis.

"If you look at what we created against Palace, the creative players are the ones that you really need to be on blob. They need to be fresh, mentally as well as physically.

"They were the ones that were a little bit short to what they have been lately, but again, we've got some good players and you don't want to leave them out. Maybe now and then you have to give them a rest."

Nacer Chadli, James Morrison and Chris Brunt are believed to be under threat, although Pulis will not be able to replace any of them with Phillips - who is still struggling to shake off his hamstring strain.

"Matty Phillips won't be fit, that's a disappointment for us, we thought he would be fit for the Everton game," said Pulis. "He's been a big miss for us, in respect of what he brings to the team, so that's a disappointment.

"We've got one or two knocks but I think they're going to be ok, if I'm going to make changes it will be because of the fact that maybe one or two need a little bit of a rest this time around."

Pulis's words open the door for James McClean and Claudio Yacob as the Baggies boss ponders the best way to stop Everton's free-flowing attack - which has scored 15 goals in its last four league games at Goodison Park.

"The lad (Tom) Davies who's come through this year looks an exceptional player," said Pulis. "(Ross) Barkley looks as though he's hit a rich vein of form, then you've got (Morgan) Schneiderlin and (Idrissa) Gueye.

"You just go through their team, they've got some good players, and good depth as well. They're as close to the top six as anyone else."

Lone striker Salomon Rondon hasn't scored in 12 games, but Pulis waved away talk of resting the £12million Venezuelan and said the blame for that barren spell should be shared equally among the team.

"It's disappointing when strikers go on runs (without scoring), but everybody does it," he said. "The elite strikers who play in the elite teams, those teams create more chances, so the strikers get more of it.

"We have to understand that when a striker at this level loses a bit of form it might not be because of him.

"The quality that we had in the final third against Palace wasn't as good as it's been. You have to take that into consideration.

"We're not a group of individuals, the team is a team, so everybody has to take responsibility in some respects.

"But the big thing for strikers is confidence, we're just hoping that something comes off his knee and then that will wipe away everything and hopefully he'll go on and score some goals.

"I don't think he's gone on a run like this before, so it's all character building, it's part and parcel of a life being a striker in the Premier League. It's about accepting it and getting on with it."