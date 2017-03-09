Allan Nyom interview: Football a universal language for West Brom's surprise package

Allan Nyom has a secret weapon.

When he’s ferrying the ball up the left wing to Nacer Chadli he speaks French, when he plays it inside to Salomon Rondon or Claudio Yacob he calls out in Spanish, and with the rest of the team he makes do with English.

The multilingual full-back has been a huge success following his £3million deadline day switch from Watford last summer.

Born and raised on the outskirts of Paris, Nyom speaks fluent Spanish because he spent six seasons with La Liga side Granada before moving to England.

Although he claims he is still ‘learning’ English, he’s both eloquent and confident enough to sit down for a one-on-one interview without a translator.

“It’s easier to speak to someone in Spanish and French, but I would like to speak better English to improve for the future,” he says. “English is an important language.

“Last year I had some lessons but this year no, because I think to learn a language properly you have to speak a lot with your team-mates.”

The Premier League may be multi-cultural work-place these days but Nyom still tries to gain a small advantage when linking up with Chadli or Rondon.

“It’s good if you don’t want the opponents to know what you’re talking about so I try to speak in Spanish or French.”

On the last day of August, some supporters were left underwhelmed by the full-back’s arrival. But hindsight is a wonderful thing, and Albion’s business last summer now looks inspired.

Nacer Chadli and Matt Phillips have both been successes, but it is Nyom – perhaps more than any other – who has been the most pleasant surprise. Although he’s more comfortable on the right than the left, a catalogue of marauding performances from full-back have quickly earned him cult hero status in B71.

But Nyom has done well wherever he’s been. Four years after he signed for Ligue 1 side Nancy as a 15-year-old, he moved to Arles-Avignon in the south of France, before heading to Udinese in Italy a year later.

“It wasn’t tough because I made a lot of friends,” he smiles. “It was easy.”

Udinese immediately loaned him out to one of Giampaolo Pozzo’s other teams, Granada, before he joined the Pozzo family’s English club Watford.

Wherever he has been, Nyom has played more than 30 league games a season, and he was more than happy to leave the Hornets in search of first-team football.

“It’s simple, last year I played a lot of games,” he said. “During the summer they brought in a new manager (Walter Mazzarri). The new manager came in with other players and I wasn’t placed in his squad so it was my moment to leave.

“Football players aren’t stupid. We know when we’re training and how the people are talking with us. You know when someone wants you and when someone doesn’t want you. I knew from the first minute that I didn’t have a place in Watford, that’s why it was better for me to leave.”

It’s safe to say Tony Pulis likes Nyom. Even though he was a deadline day signing because the head coach was looking for a left-back rather than a right-back, Pulis has been impressed with the 28-year-old, who has only missed games this season because of an eligibility dispute with Cameroon during the African Cup of Nations.

“He’s a famous manager in England and his methods are very good,” says Nyom. “I’ve learnt a lot about intensity in the game, about competition, a lot of things.

“I prefer to play right-back, but playing left-back is nice because I learn a new position. He wants the full-back to attack so I try to attack as much as possible.”

Standing 6ft 2in and with incredible stamina, Nyom is the archetypal Pulis player, but his long-legged bursts up the wing have endeared him to fans as well.

Speaking about his cult hero status, he says: “It’s nice because it means people like what I’m doing on the pitch, so I’m happy about that. I feel good, I’m happy to be here. This season is good. The team are doing very well.”

Despite those forays up the other end of the pitch, Nyom is the only outfield player in the current starting XI who hasn’t scored this season. Even Jake Livermore bagged one for Hull.

But the 28-year-old who has only scored two goals in his whole career laughed: “Honestly I’m not used to scoring! If I have a chance I will try to score but I’m not used to it. I try to do everything else instead!”

Nyom is enjoying his time in the West Midlands. He has settled into the area and lives in Birmingham with his wife and two young children. His four-year-old son speaks as many languages as he does and is just starting to get into football.

Importantly for him, it’s relatively easy for him to get to Paris and see the rest of his family.

A self-confessed gadget-lover, he is always on his phone to loved ones, and the main way he relaxes is by escaping into his Xbox. At the moment he’s playing an online version of Grand Theft Auto.

“Sometimes it’s good to change your mind and do other things,” he says.

Last summer he signed a four-year deal, and based on this season, he’s set for a lasting future at The Hawthorns. But the man himself isn’t thinking too far ahead.

“You can’t!” he warns. “Because in football today the manager wants you, next year he doesn’t. The problem with football is you never know what’s going to happen.

“I was at Watford, they decided to bring in a new manager and I had to leave. So you never know what’s happening in football. You just have to enjoy the moment.”