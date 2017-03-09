Albion outlook: West Brom fans have their say on Crystal Palace and Everton

Take a look at our weekly Albion outlook, where Baggies fans give their say on all the happenings at West Brom.

Ben Hadlington, Brierley Hill

What more can the club do to get fans in? It’s looking like our best ever Premier League season and we still cannot sell out games.

The gate for the Crystal Palace match was roughly 800 fewer compared to the same fixture the past two seasons and we are in a much better position.

Is streaming slowing killing the game? Numerous pubs in my area show all games live on stream so this obviously attracts a lot of fans that want to have a pint while watching the game at a cheaper price.

Is the price too expensive? I personally don’t think so, the club have put on several discounted tickets this season in a bid to increase the attendance, although this has irked some season ticket holders asking.

Sometimes the atmosphere gives players that second wind they need to sneak a draw or turn one point into three. Having a full stadium and a 12th man is important.

Sarah Rudge, Wolverhampton

I guess it had to happen at some point. It was just unfortunate that our fantastic unbeaten home record in the league had to come to an abrupt end against Crystal Palace, who we would have hoped to have beaten considering their recent plight.

As always there was no lack of effort but the spark was missing.

The superb performances of Zaha and Townsend highlighted the frailties we still have in the full-back positions. Brunt and Dawson are more than adept at playing there but when quality wingers are faced, underlying problems tend to arise.

One player who was sorely missed at the weekend was Matt Phillips. Since November his pace and strength have been instrumental to the way we play and is the one out-ball we can always rely on to stretch the opposition defence. Without him, Rondon is left severely isolated which makes it much more difficult for to relieve pressure.

Pat Frost, Telford

Therun had to come to end at some point. The defeat was a tough one to take but let’s hope it was just as the gaffer said, ‘an off day’.

Our attention now turns to what some fans are describing as our biggest game of the season so far.

I’m guessing that this is based on beating Everton. If we win, the European door is open.

If we lose, then the door is most probably closed.

Recent history would suggest that we will make it difficult for Everton. They concede at set plays, as we found out last season.

If we can keep it tight and work our way into the game, who knows what might happen?

We still have to play six of the top seven, and the champions are still to come to The Hawthorns, so there are plenty of exciting games coming up.

It feels a little strange not being part of the relegation battle. However, I’m definitely not complaining.