West Brom youngster Tyler Roberts set for a big future

On-loan West Brom youngster Tyler Roberts is set for a big future in the game, according to two of his Shrewsbury Town team-mates.

Albion’s 18-year-old has caught the eye of the Greenhous Meadow faithful with a host of intelligent displays.

Even though he missed a penalty against Coventry last weekend, his three goals and three assists in seven appearances have earned plaudits from Salop duo Alex Rodman and Joe Riley – who have both declared their admiration at his talent.

Rodman, 30, joined Town in January alongside Roberts and hailed the youngster’s attitude and application.

“I’ve been very impressed with Tyler,” he said. “The main thing that strikes me about him is his maturity on the pitch. He’s way beyond his years. If he keeps his head down then he’ll have a bright future.”

Roberts, who trained with the Welsh international side last summer, is in his second loan spell after turning out for Oxford United before Christmas, where he failed to start in the league.

But the forward, who has been occupying a deep striker role in Paul Hurst’s 4-4-2, has caught the attention of Baggies staff with his form in blue and amber.

Town full-back Riley was once a hot-prospect at Bolton Wanderers when they were in the Premier League and he admitted witnessing the Albion talent flourish made him wish time could rewind.

“I’ve been really taken back by Tyler,” he said. “I can’t believe he’s 18 – he’s going to have some future. I wish I was Tyler’s age again.

“He’s playing games at this level at an early age and I know he’s going to have a very, very good future.”

Roberts has been enjoying a fruitful partnership up front with 24-year-old Freddie Ladapo.

“Freddie and Tyler are on fire,” added Riley. “I called them Yorke and Cole after the Scunthorpe game. “