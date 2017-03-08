West Brom offer second trial to young New Zealand keeper

Albion have offered a second trial to a highly-rated 16-year-old goalkeeper from New Zealand.

Zac Jones is coming to the West Midlands in April for a month-long trial at Albion’s training ground.

The teenager from Wellington had a trial with the Baggies last year before spending some time with Belgian club KV Mechelen, but Albion were impressed with him and have retained an interest in the young shot-stopper.

Baggies goalkeeping coach Jonathan Gould has links with Wellington, where he lived and worked for six years as coach for A-league team Wellington Phoenix.

Jones was part of New Zealand's U17 squad which recently won the Oceania title, and he picked up the Golden Gloves award for the best goalkeeper in the competition.

"They emailed us after I was named in the [NZ under-17] squad saying there was a spot open for trial and if I wanted to come over for a month," he told the Kiwi press. "I'm very excited, it should be a great experience."