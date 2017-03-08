West Brom already preparing for hectic Premier League Christmas schedule

Albion’s medical team are already preparing for next season’s demanding Christmas schedule.

Premier League clubs will be asked to play six games in 17 days between December 16 and January 1 over a congested festive period because next season is being shortened in preparation for the World Cup in summer 2018.

And director of performance, Dr Mark Gillett, is already drawing up plans with his staff on how to deal with so many matches in a short space of time.

“Looking at next year’s schedule it’s extraordinary what they’re being asked to do,” he said. “We’re going to give it a lot of thought, a lot of planning. We’ve started thinking about it already.

“It’s certainly the most challenging set of fixtures I’ve seen in my time working in the Premier League.”

Dr Gillett, who used to work in Chelsea’s medical department, has been able to keep Albion’s treatment table relatively free this season thanks to his approach to injury prevention.

He knows he’s got his work cut out in December, but instead of wallowing in pity, he seeing a chance to outdo his rivals.

“What it does mean, is it’s an opportunity for us because if we perform as we can do as a performance department and as a club, it’s a chance for us to do really well,” he said.

“You’ve always got to look at it like that haven’t you? We can’t do anything about it, it’s going to happen and we’re going to have to think about how we deal with it.”

When he was asked how exactly he was going to tackle the frightening fixture list, he said: “Good question! It’s incredible what they’re asking us to do, very strange.”

But one thing he has ruled out is asking the players to ease off during games, because it’s nigh-on impossible.

“That doesn’t happen, you have to go full tilt,” he said.