West Brom add new disabled facilities to The Hawthorns

Albion have added new disabled facilities to The Hawthorns including wheelchair bays, disabled toilets, and an accessible entrance.

Complying with a Premier League deadline to improve disabled facilities by August 2017, Albion have now finished phase one of the work in the Birmingham Road End and Halford’s Lane.

Phase two, which will take place in the summer, will see more wheelchair bays added in Halford’s Lane and the creation of an accessible concourse in the corner of the Smethwick End.

Two years ago Premier League clubs promised to improve stadium facilities for disabled fans by August 2017, but many were given the hurry-up earlier this year by campaigners and MPs.

The Culture, Media and Sport select committee warned clubs they could face legal action if they fail to act in time.

However, Albion will have complied with the new guidelines once phase two is completed in the summer.

Ruth Hopkins, from Level Playing Field, a charity group which campaigns on behalf of disabled football fans, said: “I am impressed at the club's commitment to improve their facilities for disabled spectators and the ambitious plans they have put in place to comply with accessible stadia standards. This will be a game changer for all disabled fans visiting The Hawthorns."

As well as the new facilities, the club will be increasing the number of stewards for disabled supporters at the ground next season.

Director of Operations Mark Miles, who is responsible for running The Hawthorns, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to finally put into action many months of planning and deliver the first phase of our accessibility works.

“The recent improvements certainly seem to have gone down well with our existing supporters and the club looks forward to completing the works in the summer.”