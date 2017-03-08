Five West Brom headlines you could see before the end of the season

It's been a great season so far at The Hawthorns. Tony Pulis has guided his team into the top half of the Premier League table - topping the 40 point mark by the end of February. But what headlines can you expect to see before the season comes to a close?

With the season coming to its conclusion, Luke Hatfield looks ahead at some of the headlines which could well make an appearance on the West Brom radar.

West Brom for Europe!

The loss to Crystal Palace has no doubt cooled the European talk, but West Brom are still in reaching distance of that seventh spot and the Europa League qualification it grants.

Sure, they've overachieved this season - most fans will admit that. But following Manchester United's EFL Cup win, European football at The Hawthorns is a genuine possibility.

Everton are a mere four points ahead of Tony Pulis' men, and given a dodgy run (something they're more than capable of), leapfrogging the Toffees isn't out of the question.

West Brom will need to handle their side of things of course, with plenty of tough bouts between now and the end of the season - but if they do they could see themselves heading abroad next campaign.

Albion linked with [Insert generic target man here]

There are currently just two recognised strikers on West Brom's senior squad - Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu. Between them, they've totalled eight goals, none of which have come in the last seven games.

It doesn't exactly scream prolific, does it?

The brutal fact is that West Brom desperately need another option up front, and one which can preferably score goals on a consistent basis.

However, given Tony Pulis' track record, we wouldn't expect to see anything but a big, powerful front-man linked with a move. Despite the fact that some pace could actually scare opposition defenders.

Peter Crouch has put himself in the shop window with his recent performances but has recently signed a new deal, whilst former Aston Villa man Christian Benteke might fit the bill if he looks to escape Selhurst Park. Another option would be that of Andy Carroll, but his injury history might raise a few red flags. Either way, a move for a pacy trickster probably isn't on the cards.

Ben Foster, England's number one

Joe Hart? Tom Heaton? Fraser Forster? Jack Butland? No, give me Ben Foster everytime. That's something almost any Baggies fan would testify to.

The man's been one of Albion's most consistent and impressive performers in a position which is incredibly easy to criticise - and he's been key to getting West Brom into the position they're in.

You need only look at his most recent contributions against Bournemouth to see just how much of an impact he makes on games, and the fact that he's been continually overlooked by his country is a crime.

Joe Hart's dismissal by Pep Guardiola and previous errors between the sticks have made his position open for interpretation - and given Butland's injury hell, Fraser Forster's recent mistakes and Tom Heaton's fledgling years - Foster deserves a shout.

Gareth McAuley reveals location of Fountain of Youth

Seriously, is this guy human? At 37 years of age, McAuley has played every minute of every single West Brom game so far this season - including those 120 minutes against Northampton Town in the EFL Cup.

The fact that he's not come down with some kind of niggle alone is a miracle in itself.

But it wouldn't be a surprise for the defender to reveal the Fountain of Youth at some point before seasons end - or the fact that he's actually some kind of android that doesn't age like us mere mortals.

A contract extension is no less than he's deserved for his goal scoring exploits this season, and despite a few errors - he's had a solid season at the back too.

What's more, he cost Albion absolutely nothing - now that's a good bit of business to say the least.

Tony Pulis rewarded for hard work with 12 month contract extension - AGAIN...

It doesn't exactly scream 'great job, Tony' but it's a solid endorsement from West Brom which will probably be re-emphasised come the end of the season- given there's no disastrous collapse which sees the club plummet down the table.

Of course, the classic one-year extension offers both West Brom and Tony Pulis plenty of flexibility should their situations change, but it also leaves fans and the players in limbo regarding the boss each year.

The one issue which Albion might need to worry about is if the Welshman garners interest from clubs elsewhere. If his head is turned, there won't be much of a payout for the club and the lack of commitment may come and bite them in the proverbial behind.

Pulis has already assured fans he plans on sticking around, but the offer of more money and a bigger transfer kitty could tempt even the most resolute...