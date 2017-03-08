Comment: West Brom's humbling trips show human side

Tony Pulis is standing outside the Donna Louise Children’s Hospice beaming from ear to ear. It obviously means a lot to him.

This week, Albion’s head coach took the whole squad to Stoke to show his millionaire players ‘how lucky they are’, writes Matt Wilson.

Liz Gratton, from the Hospice, described the footballers as ‘superheroes’ to their terminally-ill children. “It really matters,” she added.

Cheering up the young, brave patients of the Staffordshire Hospice was the main reason for the trip, but this was also an important reminder from Pulis to his players that their position is a privileged one.

While Sunderland boss David Moyes searches for an answer to his squad’s woes in the courtside seats of a New York basketball match, and other teams jet off for warm-weather training in Dubai, Pulis knows there’s plenty to be gleaned from more humbling experiences.

This isn’t the first time he’s taken this sort of approach. He took the squad to the same hospice back in 2015, and last summer, he made sure the team visited a war memorial in Arnhem during their pre-season tour of Holland.

The 59-year-old is from a humble background himself in Pillgwenlly, South Wales, and he hasn’t forgotten it.

“There were eight of us living in a three-bedroom terraced house,” he said in an interview last year. “Out of all the family, I was the lucky one, I was the one that got out.”

Family life is also important at the Baggies. The majority of Albion’s experienced squad have children and Pulis himself admits his grandson Luca is his main focus these days.

When Sunderland were in the Big Apple, and others were enduring training camps, the head coach gave Albion time time off to spend with their families on the advice of Darren Fletcher.

Albion’s skipper has compared Pulis’s approach to that of Sir Alex Ferguson’s.

“They’re all about hard work and how you treat people, how you go to work and how privileged you are to be in the position you’re in,” he revealed last month.

Just like his training ground methods, and his recruitment policy, there’s not much exotic about Pulis’s approach to recreation time and team-building.

But in an era when modern footballers are millionaires detached from the general public, a healthy dose of old-school reality is needed every now and then.

Pulis knows footballers live in a ‘bubble’ these days and who knows, taking the team to the Donna Louise Hospice may just be the kick up the backside the players need after reaching 40 points.