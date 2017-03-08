Allan Nyom: West Brom deserve to be flying high in the Premier League

Albion cult hero Allan Nyom isn’t surprised the Baggies are flying high in eighth place this season – and he’s backed ‘amazing’ striker Salomon Rondon to prove his doubters wrong.

The marauding full-back has become a firm fans’ favourite since his deadline day switch from Watford last summer, and admitted he felt more at ease in his second season in England.

Nyom’s performances have been a pleasant surprise so far this campaign but the defender from Paris isn’t shocked by how well the Baggies are doing as a team.

“No, because we have a good team with good players,” he said. “We fight a lot on the pitch, we work a lot, and we deserve to be there.”

Nyom spent four seasons in La Liga with Granada before he joined Watford in the summer of 2015. Although he made 36 appearances for the Hornets last season, he says he’s performing better this season because he’s got used to the intensity of the Premier League.

“My first season last year was good for a first season, but my second season is better because now I know the league and speak better English,” he said.

“There are a lot of differences (between the leagues). The Premier League is intense, every game is difficult. La Liga is not the same, some games in La Liga are easier than other ones, but here every game is hard. If you don’t give 100 per cent in the pitch you cannot win.”

Nyom came up against Rondon in La Liga in the 2011/12 season when the Venezuelan striker was at Malaga, and the pair have become friends since the full-back signed last summer because he speaks Spanish fluently.

Rondon hasn’t scored in 12 games for the Baggies, but Nyom isn’t worried about the goal drought because he knows from first-hand experience how difficult it is to play against him.

“It’s very hard because he’s massive and physically strong,” said the former Watford man. “He scores goals as well so he’s hard to stop. I’m happy to be playing with him (and not against him).“The job he’s doing is amazing. I think he’s going to score a lot of goals for this club.”